Sparkpoint (SRK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $28,301.00

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Sparkpoint has a market cap of $105,750.00 and approximately $28,301.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparkpoint token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sparkpoint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.34 or 0.02973034 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00196921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00130639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,910,901,671 tokens. The official website for Sparkpoint is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem . Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkpoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.