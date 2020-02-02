SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPTN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of SpartanNash stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.18. 156,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,519. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $442.71 million, a PE ratio of -32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 1,575.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 7.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 15.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 125.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

