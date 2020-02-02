Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SSI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,590. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. Stage Stores has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.21%. The firm had revenue of $414.98 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stage Stores will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stage Stores by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 129,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 35,211 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stage Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stage Stores by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stage Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stage Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stage Stores

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

