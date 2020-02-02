Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of SSI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,590. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. Stage Stores has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.
Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.21%. The firm had revenue of $414.98 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stage Stores will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Stage Stores
Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.
