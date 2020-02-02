State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1,442.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 150.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $95,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $481,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

ALE stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. ALLETE Inc has a 1 year low of $74.54 and a 1 year high of $88.60. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). ALLETE had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

