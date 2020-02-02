State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Coherent by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Coherent by 724.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR opened at $141.43 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $178.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.51 and its 200-day moving average is $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.82.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Coherent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $582,047.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $236,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock worth $1,659,680. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COHR. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Coherent in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

