Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $2,400.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $2,150.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,309.43.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,851.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,811.88. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

