Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.96. 227,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,162. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $471,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

