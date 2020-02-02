Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.96. 227,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,162. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $471,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Analyst Recommendations for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit