Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UNH traded down $8.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,386,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $302.54. The company has a market capitalization of $258.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.