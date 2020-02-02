Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX traded down $4.26 on Friday, hitting $107.14. 13,698,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,353,165. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.65. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $106.39 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.