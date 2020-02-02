Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 863.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9,072.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter.

JHMM traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,105. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57.

