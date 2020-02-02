Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 387 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $3.28 on Friday, hitting $147.90. 1,387,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.32 and a 200 day moving average of $140.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.76 and a fifty-two week high of $152.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

