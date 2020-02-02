Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $12.20 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,323,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,311,353,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,483.09.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $21.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,432.78. 2,173,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,396. The company has a market cap of $988.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,500.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,402.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,275.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

