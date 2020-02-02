Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 189 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $8.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $338.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. Biogen’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

