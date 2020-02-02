Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 395 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,281. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.15 and its 200 day moving average is $142.70. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $156.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

