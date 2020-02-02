Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 722 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,160,000 after buying an additional 218,262 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after buying an additional 1,302,678 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,760,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $471,197,000 after buying an additional 43,983 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 916,070 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $296,413,000 after buying an additional 106,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $203,428,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $2.65 on Friday, hitting $345.09. 5,209,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,084,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $385.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

