Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,590 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,353,000 after buying an additional 2,649,168 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,454,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,268,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,877,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,845,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,429,000 after buying an additional 384,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

NYSE BK traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,765,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,762. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

