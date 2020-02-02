Strs Ohio Buys 340 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 171,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,967,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $261.00 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $196.26 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Cowen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $298.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.14.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

