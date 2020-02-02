Strs Ohio Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 159.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 65.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $70.96 on Friday. Meritage Homes Corp has a twelve month low of $40.99 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.73. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.