Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 107.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in NRG Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in NRG Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in NRG Energy by 8,472.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

NRG stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.74. NRG Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.98%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $3,951,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,653 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,372 shares of company stock worth $7,161,481 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.