Stryker’s (SYK) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYK. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stryker from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.45.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.70. 1,484,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,658. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The company has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

