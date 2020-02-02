Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Suburban Propane Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 175.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 150.9%.

NYSE:SPH opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.84. Suburban Propane Partners has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $172.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.00 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

