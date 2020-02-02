SunTrust Banks Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $380.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks from $321.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded ServiceNow from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $350.93.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $338.23. 2,401,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.30. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $209.99 and a 1-year high of $343.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $604,920.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,476,546.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total transaction of $38,141.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ServiceNow by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,678,000 after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,407,000 after purchasing an additional 839,780 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $200,568,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $182,784,000 after purchasing an additional 91,860 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $133,017,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

