T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.55.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $3.04 on Tuesday, hitting $133.53. 1,953,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,437. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $89.50 and a 52 week high of $137.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

