T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Gap Down to $0.98

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $0.98. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 2,039,849 shares trading hands.

TTOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $41.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.00.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.80% and a negative net margin of 851.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $66,029.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 512,868 shares in the company, valued at $589,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 1,217.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 20.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 234,369 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth $316,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 183.3% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

