Taylor Wealth Management Partners Sells 210 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners cut its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Global Blood Therapeutics accounts for 1.7% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned about 0.08% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,177,000 after acquiring an additional 100,653 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,792,000 after acquiring an additional 205,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

GBT stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.26. 1,382,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,182. The company has a current ratio of 14.95, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.55. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.75.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

GBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In related news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,434 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $229,185.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,752 shares in the company, valued at $450,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,166,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,458,502.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,944 shares of company stock worth $10,202,857 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.