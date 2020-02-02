Taylor Wealth Management Partners Sells 7,030 Shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the period. Postal Realty Trust comprises approximately 2.5% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned about 0.06% of Postal Realty Trust worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. 52.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,206. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $18.20.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.