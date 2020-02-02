Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Tc Pipelines stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.82. 1,939,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,133. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC set a $73.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

