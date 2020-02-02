TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,202,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,912 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.22% of TD Ameritrade worth $59,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMTD. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade during the third quarter worth about $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 333.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $896,704.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $1,285,338.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMTD shares. ValuEngine lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.90.

NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.09.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.02%.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

