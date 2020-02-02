Tesla’s (TSLA) Sell Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $412.35.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $9.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $650.57. 15,575,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,438,977. The stock has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $473.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.22. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $653.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $22,470,351.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $158,561.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 66,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.