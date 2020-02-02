TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “

TESS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TESS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 161,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.16. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. TESSCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,613 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 379,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

