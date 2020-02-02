Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Invests $204,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $6,666,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,724,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,832. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

