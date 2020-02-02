The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HCKT. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.46. 376,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,405. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.16 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 33.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,096,000 after acquiring an additional 466,793 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

