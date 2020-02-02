TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.25, approximately 3,363,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,448,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

TXMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $610.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 427.70% and a negative return on equity of 430.28%. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 37,245 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

