TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TXMD. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.60.

TXMD opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $610.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.66.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 427.70% and a negative return on equity of 430.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 42.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 45.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 130.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 77.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

