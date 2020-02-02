Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $372.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $342.00 to $372.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s current price.

TMO has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

TMO stock opened at $313.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $240.59 and a 1 year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after buying an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 184,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,090,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

