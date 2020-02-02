Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Rayonier accounts for 1.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,117,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,908,000 after acquiring an additional 75,383 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,116,000 after purchasing an additional 65,636 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,929,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rayonier by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 509,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rayonier by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 497,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91,577 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Shares of RYN traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.80 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $33.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.