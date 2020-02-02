Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 2.5% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock traded down $10.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.05. 5,955,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,862. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.69. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.90.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.