Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,499 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 14,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $145.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,113,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,735,857. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $118.64 and a 52-week high of $148.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.78 and a 200-day moving average of $139.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

