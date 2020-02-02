Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 10,160 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

Shares of IBDO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 102,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,138. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55.

