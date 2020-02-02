TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,613 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $911,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,017,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 39,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,426,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $270,260,000 after acquiring an additional 58,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 62,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.04. 5,901,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,421,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average is $57.76. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

