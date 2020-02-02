Todd Asset Management LLC Has $40.54 Million Stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. Oshkosh comprises about 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $40,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Oshkosh by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Shares of OSK traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,109. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.87. Oshkosh Corp has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

In other news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $641,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,180.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,071. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

