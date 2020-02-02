Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $31,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.86. 2,333,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average is $70.15. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $81.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

In other news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $4,630,430.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,304 shares in the company, valued at $14,194,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $10,977,276.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,156.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,666,981 shares of company stock valued at $128,784,695. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

