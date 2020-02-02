Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 107,842 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,589 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 107,842 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of F5 Networks worth $28,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 824.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 236,587 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 389.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,332 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,144,000 after purchasing an additional 108,492 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 46.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,137,000 after purchasing an additional 97,816 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 34.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,129,000 after purchasing an additional 60,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $7,925,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.06.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $235,321.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,818.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $1,386,284.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,569,918.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,191 shares of company stock worth $2,065,178 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.36 and a twelve month high of $173.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

