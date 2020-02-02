Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 6,524 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Eastman Chemical worth $20,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,906,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,764,000 after purchasing an additional 48,727 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,370,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 793,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 565,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 530,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,070,000 after purchasing an additional 120,006 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.27. 2,693,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average is $74.27. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $61.22 and a 12 month high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

