Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading 6.1% Higher

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.40, approximately 708,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,186,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.35) by ($1.34). Research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -15.55 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 85,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

