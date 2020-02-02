Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,421,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the quarter. Total accounts for approximately 1.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $78,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,504,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,014,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351,860 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Total by 842.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,222,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $323,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561,821 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Total by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $84,334,000 after acquiring an additional 144,325 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Total by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Total by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 849,891 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,194,000 after acquiring an additional 140,343 shares during the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on TOT shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of TOT stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.59. 2,388,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,078. The company has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.39. Total SA has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Total SA will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.606 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

