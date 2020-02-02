Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSEM. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.57.

TSEM traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $22.18. 361,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,497. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,613,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,220,000 after purchasing an additional 203,707 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,357,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,179,000 after purchasing an additional 42,248 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

