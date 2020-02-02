Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSEM. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.57.
TSEM traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $22.18. 361,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,497. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,613,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,220,000 after purchasing an additional 203,707 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,357,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,179,000 after purchasing an additional 42,248 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.