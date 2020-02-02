Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.75-8.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.97 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 4.90-5.10 EPS.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.05.
TSCO traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.95. 2,797,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,865. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.43. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $82.62 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.
In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.