Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Down to $4.74

Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $4.74. Transocean shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 16,580,686 shares.

RIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,801,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,524,391 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $311,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,179,664 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,212 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 490.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,191,795 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 990,068 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,690,983 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

