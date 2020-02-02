Trittium Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges (TRTT)

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Trittium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Trittium has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Trittium has a total market cap of $328,627.00 and $108.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Trittium

Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. The official message board for Trittium is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . The official website for Trittium is trittium.cc . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Trittium Coin Trading

Trittium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trittium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trittium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trittium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

